Audi Sport celebrates 40 years at the Nürburgring

Audi Sport is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and what better place to celebrate the milestone than at the Nürburgring? Audi Sport was formed almost 40 years ago on the 10th of October 1983, it was originally called quattro GmbH.

Last weekend Audi Sport started its birthday celebrations at the Nürburgring 24-hour weekend which took place between the 18th and 21st of May, you can see more details below.

40 years, more than 250,000 vehicles produced in the past 10 years alone and more than 400 clinched motorsport titles meet 20.832 kilometres, 73 turns and elevation changes of more than 300 meters – key figures that stand for Audi Sport GmbH and also the legendary Nordschleife – also known as the “Green Hell” – of the Nürburgring. This has shaped Audi Sport GmbH like no other race track. The circuit in the Eifel region and the wholly owned subsidiary of AUDI AG share a close relationship – both in racing and in the high-performance vehicles of the series. Audi Sport has been an official partner of the 24-hour race since 2002 and provides the “official cars” to the race organizers. Since 2009, the Audi R8 LMS has been competing in the Eifel marathon, which is one of the annual highlights of Audi Sport customer racing. The customer racing division has been part of the former quattro GmbH since 2011. With six overall victories and three additional GT3 class wins to date, Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era of the endurance classic at the “Green Hell.”

So, it’s no surprise that Audi Sport GmbH is launching its activities to mark its milestone birthday at the Nürburgring: At this year’s edition of the 24-hour race, the four Audi R8 LMS cars of the Audi Sport Teams will be competing in retro designs to mark the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport GmbH, featuring famous liveries from Audi’s motorsport history. In keeping with the birthday spirit, former DTM champions Mike Rockenfeller, Timo Scheider and Martin Tomczyk will take part with the number 40 as their start number. Their Audi R8 LMS from Audi Sport Team Scherer PHX is visually based on the 1992 Audi V8 quattro DTM.

You can find out more details about the 409th anniversary of Audi Sport and some of the amazing cars they have produced over the years over at Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi



