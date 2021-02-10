Audi RS e-tron GT shown off on video

Audi announced their new e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT yesterday and now they have released a promo video for the car.

The video below gives us a look at the new Audi RS e-tron GT, this is the top model which starts at £110,950.

The e-tron GT is the first fully electric car from Audi to be built in Germany, and more specifically at the Audi Böllinger Höfe site in Neckarsulm. The small-series production facility has been expanded and converted for its new role to enable the skilled craftsmanship characterising the original facility to be retained and supplemented with digital processes and smart technologies. During the expansion, production planners made use of new virtual methods. The production for the e-tron GT was designed without any physical prototypes – an innovation at Audi.

