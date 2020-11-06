Audi RS e-tron GT shown off on video

Yesterday the new Audi RS e-tron GT was made official and now we get to have a look at the car in a new video.

The car featured in the video is the prototype which the final car will be based on and Mat Watson from Carwow gives us a look at this new all electric GT.

As we can see from the video the new Audi RS e-tron looks like it is going to be an impressive RS model, it certainly looks impressive from the video.

The car comes with around 600 horsepower and it will also feature an overboost mode which will give you up to 650 horsepower.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

