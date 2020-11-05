Audi RS e-tron GT prototype unveiled

Audi has released some photos and details on its latest electric vehicle, the Audi RS e-tron GT prototype and the car looks impressive from the photos.

The new Audi RS e-tron GT is a prototype at the moment, we can expect to see the production version of the car some time in the future.

“The RS models are Audi’s sportiest and most emotive models with the most powerful engines, highest dynamics and greatest driving pleasure – and all this combined with absolute everyday usability. With the RS e-tron GT prototype, we’re transferring these characteristics into the electric age.

This is a revolution for us in the high-performance segment.”

“For us at Audi Sport, the production-based Audi RS e-tron GT is the first step into the fully electric RS world. With it, we’re also delivering on our promise of launching future RS models soon after the base models. This is high-performance in the team and in the product!”

