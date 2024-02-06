Audi RS 6 Avant GT Launched, Costs £176,975

Audi has revealed an extreme version of its RS6 estate, the Audi RS 6 Avant GT, and the car costs a massive £176,975 in the UK. Production will be limited to just 660 cars worldwide, and only 60 will be available in the UK.

The car features a range of heritage decals which are based on the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO, the car will come with a range of exclusive features and exclusive interior and exterior details.

The new Audi RS 6 Avant GT distinguishes itself with a striking roof edge spoiler, a redesigned diffuser, and 22-inch wheels that feature a unique pattern, cementing its status as the preeminent RS 6 Avant. Internally, the vehicle is adorned with premium bucket seats, a custom color scheme, and a unique serial number on the center console, adding to its exclusivity.

The RS 6 Avant GT further enhances its driving dynamics with a lightweight, adjustable coilover suspension system exclusive to this model, and an optimized quattro sport differential at the rear axle for improved handling. Powering this automotive masterpiece is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre TFSI V8 engine, which produces 630PS and generates 850Nm of torque between 2,300 to 4,500rpm.

The Audi RS 6 Avant GT can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, reaching 124 mph in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph, supported by standard RS ceramic brakes. Its 4.0-litre TFSI V8 engine uses permanent quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox for improved shift times. This model features an updated locking center differential, distributing power 40:60 between the front and rear axles, adjusting up to 70% to the front and 85% to the rear for better traction. The enhanced differential boosts handling, and precision in cornering, and minimizes understeer.

The car sets itself apart with a specially tuned quattro sport differential for enhanced agility and a rear-focused dynamic mode, offering drivers sporty, precise handling. Exclusive to this model, standard adjustable coilover suspension with higher spring rates, triple-adjustable dampers, and significantly stiffer stabilizers reduce body roll and heighten driving enjoyment. Tools and instructions for personal adjustments are included.

New high-performance Continental “Sport Contact 7” 285/30 R22 tires provide superior grip for dynamic driving, improving road holding in all conditions and reducing understeer at high speeds for more precise handling. These tires also shorten braking distance by up to two metres from 62mph to zero.

The new Audi RS 6 Avant GT looks impressive from the photos and considering that it will be limited to just 660 cars worldwide and just 60 in the UK, we suspect that it may sell out quickly.

Source Audi



