Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years Costs £115,880

Audi has unveiled the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years, a special anniversary model that celebrates the enduring legacy of the iconic RS 4 Avant. This high-performance vehicle is a testament to Audi’s commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences, combining everyday practicality with the thrill of the racetrack. The RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is powered by a formidable 2.9-litre TFSI V6 biturbo engine, which delivers an impressive 470PS and 600Nm of torque, making it 20PS more powerful than the standard RS 4 Avant.

The exclusive design and enhanced driving dynamics of the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years pay homage to the original RS 4 Avant that debuted in 1999. This anniversary edition showcases Audi’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation, building upon the success of its predecessor. The vehicle’s striking appearance, coupled with its advanced technology and engineering, make it a fitting tribute to the RS 4 Avant’s 25-year history.

Unrivaled Performance and Driving Dynamics

The Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is a true powerhouse on the road, boasting a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 186mph. This exceptional performance is made possible by the vehicle’s advanced powertrain, which includes a 2.9-litre TFSI V6 biturbo engine that delivers 470PS and 600Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal power delivery and traction in all driving conditions.

To further enhance the driving experience, the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years comes equipped with manually adjustable coilover suspension, which allows drivers to fine-tune the vehicle’s ride height and damping characteristics to their preferences. The inclusion of carbon ceramic brakes provides exceptional stopping power and fade resistance, ensuring consistent performance even under the most demanding driving conditions. Additionally, the sports exhaust system delivers a thrilling soundtrack that complements the vehicle’s high-performance capabilities.

Exclusive Availability and Pricing

The Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years is available in three distinct colors, each offering a unique visual appeal. The Nardo Grey variant, priced at £115,880, showcases the vehicle’s sleek lines and aggressive stance. For those seeking a more understated look, the Mythos Black option, priced at £116,555, provides a sophisticated and timeless appearance. The most exclusive color option is Imola Yellow, priced at £119,180, which pays homage to the original RS 4 Avant and adds a bold, eye-catching element to the vehicle’s design.

With only 50 units of the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years available in the UK, this limited-edition model is set to become a highly sought-after collector’s item. The exclusivity of this anniversary edition adds to its allure, making it a must-have for Audi enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Exploring Other High-Performance Offerings

In addition to the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years, Audi offers another compelling high-performance option in the form of the RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition. This model shares the same powertrain upgrades as the RS 4 Avant Edition 25 Years, delivering an impressive 470PS and a top speed of 186mph. With only 10 units available in the UK, the RS 5 Sportback Performance Edition is an even more exclusive offering, catering to those who seek the ultimate in performance and rarity.

By exploring these high-performance models, enthusiasts can appreciate the engineering excellence and rich heritage that Audi brings to the table. Whether for daily driving or track days, these vehicles offer a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and exclusivity, showcasing Audi’s commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences.

Source Audi



