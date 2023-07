Audi RS 7 Sportback performance and RS 6 Avant performance unveiled

Audi is launching two new high-performance models in its RS range, the Audi RS 7 Sportback performance and Audi RS 6 Avant performance, both models get more power and upgrades over the standard RS models.

These are Audi’s most powerful RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models to date, both cars are powered by a 4.0 liter V8 biturbo that produces 630 horsepower and 850nm of torque, more details are below.

Audi has said that the cars will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of around 3.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour, this can be raised to 174 miles per hour.

Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback stand for immense driving performance with maximum everyday practicality. The new Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 performance models are now more powerful and faster than any Audi RS 6 and RS 7 that came before. Their potent 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engines produce 463 kW (630 hp) and have a maximum torque of 850 Newton meters. These new models spearhead a history that began almost 30 years ago with the Audi S6 Plus.

You can find out more information about the new Audi RS 7 performance and Audi RS 6 Avant performance over at the Audi website at the link below, the RS 6 Avant starts at $1226,895 and the RS 7 Sportback Performance starts at $128,895, both prices include a $1095 destination charge.

Source Audi



