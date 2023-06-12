Audi Q4 e-tron to use recycled glass

Audi has announced that it will be using glass in its Audi Q4 e-tron which is made from 30 percent recycled glass, the company has been trying out recycled glass from car windows which were damaged beyond repair as part of their “GlassLoop” pilot project.

Audi is now planning to switch the pilot and use recycled glass in their Audi Q4 e-tron model initially and they could also possibly use it in other models in the future you can see more information below.

Together with Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Audi’s “GlassLoop” project is showing how material cycles can be put into serial production. The partner companies spent about a year jointly testing ways to make new windshields for the Audi Q4 e-tron out of defective car glass. Now the process is ready for standard production: first, the car windows are broken up into small pieces using an innovative recycling process. Then all non-glass elements, like glue residue, are eliminated. The partners melt down the glass granulate obtained in this way and feed it into the production process for automotive plate glass. The secondary content of the glass produced in this way is up to 30 percent. The aim is to provide enough cullet to ensure a share of recycled material over the entire production life of the Audi Q4 e-tron – based on the currently planned production figures. From September 2023, the windshields produced in this way are to be used in the production of the Audi Q4 e-tron.

“If we process car windows that can no longer be repaired so that they are suitable for automotive production again, we need less raw material overall and avoid downcycling car windows that can no longer be repaired,” explains Philipp Eder, Project Manager for Circular Economy in the Supply Chain at Audi. Ultimately, using processed glass granulate makes it possible to reduce the need for primary materials like quartz sand.

You can find out more details about Audi and their plans to use recycled glass in their Audi Q4 e-tron and other vehicles over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



