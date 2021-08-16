Audi e-tron charging points hit 17,500 in the UK

Audi has revealed that it has expanded its e-tron charging points to 17,500 in the UK. They now cover more that 75% of the UK’s public charging network.

This means that Audi customers now have access to more than 17,500 charging points throughout the UK, this includes BP Pulse, along with Pod Point, Source London, Ionity and more.

The ongoing expansion of the e-tron charging service now gives Audi customers access to over 17,500 public charging points in the UK, equivalent to almost 75% of public charging points*, and over 242,000 across the rest of Europe. The hassle-free subscription service brings an end to customers being encumbered by multiple subscriptions to numerous suppliers.

“Audi’s aim has always been to make the transition from combustion to electrified vehicles as easy as possible for our customers, and the expansion of our ultra-convenient e-tron charging service is a clear demonstration of that,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK. “With only one card Audi customers now have access to almost 75%* of the UK’s public charging points – that’s a vast collection of fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charging points across the country, which will provide them with greater flexibility and convenience day-today.”

BP pulse (previously known as BP Chargemaster Polar network) is one of the UK’s largest charging networks and charging companies in the UK, with the e-tron charging service giving customers access to over 6,000 compatible BP Pulse charging stations located throughout the UK.

You can find out more details about Audi’s expansion for their electric vehicle charging over at their website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals