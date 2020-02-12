Atari acquires Wonder for Atari VCS game console

Atari has announced the acquisition of Wonder, the innovative gaming company behind WonderOS, an Android-based hybrid mobile gaming and entertainment platform. Atari is hoping to incorporate the WonderOS into the development roadmap of the Atari VCS games console and make it available across mobile devices, expanding the reach and capabilities of its new gaming and home entertainment system.

“Wonder was founded in 2016 by CEO Andy Kleinman, an entrepreneur and former executive of Disney and mobile game companies Scopely and Zynga. Wonder has a diverse roster of media and entertainment industry investors. The pioneering WonderOS technology was designed to unify mobile, console, and PC gaming experiences, offering an ecosystem that gives access to multi-platform games, entertainment apps, and streaming services — locally or through the cloud.”

“The WonderOS and mobile IP will make an important contribution in the coming years as the company drives to make mobile gaming and content streaming persistent and pervasive for consumers. “

“As a life-long gamer and fan of the brand, I can’t imagine a better company than Atari to be moving forward with,” said Wonder CEO Andy Kleinman. “I am confident that Atari is the right partner to bring Wonder’s promising technology to market.”

“Atari has strong mobile gaming business and deep experience as a publisher,” said Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais. “Incorporating Wonder’s exciting technology will accelerate mobile integration within the Atari VCS platform, while better positioning Atari to capitalize on the promise offered by 5G digital cellular networks.”

Source : Atari

