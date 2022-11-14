Atari 50 Anniversary Celebration video game collection-meets-anthology

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Atari has announced the Atari 50th Anniversary Celebration offering a showcase of the companies history in the form of a “video game collection-meets-anthology” collection. The Atari 50 is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC via Steam or Epic Games Store for $39.99 and will also soon be available on the Atari VCS. The Anniversary Celebration showcases the history of Atari through a combination of retro and modern playable games, short videos, never-before-seen interviews, early development diaries, and more.

“Emulating seven separate console platforms, and containing titles spanning five decades, the library-styled interface presents over 100 video games sorted by era in an intuitive linear timeline. Other files and materials are also part of the package, including early development sketches, hardware schematics, internal memos, pictures, films, and other “artifacts,” the majority of which have never been made public.”

Atari 50 Anniversary Celebration

“It was 1972… “American Pie” was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you’ll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.”

“A digital romp through Atari’s enduring past and a peek into the creative minds that created the publisher’s legacy, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration invites players to explore the golden age of video games through a new lens. Watch Atari grow from a small Silicon Valley startup to the iconic brand it quickly grew to become, explore early game concepts, and enjoy a handful of reimagined fan-favorites lovingly created by developer Digital Eclipse.”

Atari 50 features

– Expert Insight Through Storytelling: The collection is outfitted with a handful of various never-before-seen interviews with past-and-present Atari leadership as well as other prolific names in the games industry; complemented, of course, by the video game developers who helped raise Atari to become an industry icon.

– Playable History: The massive selection of over 100 games spans seven different platforms: Arcade, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, and, for the first time ever on modern consoles, Atari Lynx and Jaguar! Play the classics like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars’ Revenge, or dive into some deeper cuts.

– Reimagined and Revisited: The team at Digital Eclipse created six new games for the collection that reimagines some of the most beloved Atari classics or put a twist on classic game themes, including Haunted House, Neo Breakout, Yars’ Revenge, Vctr Sctr, and the infamously never-finished Airworld.

