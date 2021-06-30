Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone launched in the US

The Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone launched back in May and now the device is launching in the US. The handset will is now available from Asus’s website in the US.

Asus are offering two versions of the Zenfone 8 smartphone in the US and pricing or the handsets starts at $599.99.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 5.9 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Asus Zenfone 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The US versions of the handset are listed with 8GB of RAM and there are are a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The handset has a range of cameras which include a front facing 12 megapixel camera that is designed for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Zenfone 8 also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it comes with Android 11 and the Zen UI 8. You can find out more details about the device at the Asus website at the link below.

Source Asus, GSM Arena

