Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition unveiled

Asus has launched another new Zenbook at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a special edition notebook that is being launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ASUS P6300 laptop’s 600-day space mission.

Featuring unique space-themed design details and finished in a special Zero-G Titanium color, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS laptops and encourages users to start their voyage of discovery and explore beyond the limits.

Exclusive to the Space Edition is its futuristic ZenVision, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid that can show customizable messages and animations.

Built to withstand the rigors of space travel, the Space Edition complies with the ultra-tough US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (-24 to 61° C) when operational and vibration (20 – 2000 Hz).

This out-of-this-world laptop is built to deliver stellar performance, powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32 GB RAM, a PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD, and Intel WiFi 6E. The expansive 16:10 2.8K 90 Hz OLED HDR PANTONE Validated touchscreen delivers ultra-realistic DisplayHDR™ True Black 500-certified visuals, with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

You can find out more details about the new Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition notebook over at Asus at the link below.

Source Asus

