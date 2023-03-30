Asus ROG Phone 7 specs revealed

Asus is getting ready to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 7, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 13th of April 2023.

Now it looks like we have some more details about the handset as some of the specifications for the device have been leaked, the device will get a range of upgrades over the previous handset.

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that will feature a 165Hz refresh rate and a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage, the ROG Phone 6 has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, so we are expecting something similar for the new handset.

The handset will feature a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The front camera will come with a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies and video chatting.

On the rear, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera, the handset also comes with a 6000 mAH battery. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Asus ROG gaming phone and will have full information on the handset next month.

