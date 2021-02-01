Asus ROG Phone 5 gets 3C certification

Asus are getting ready to launch a new gaming smartphone this year, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and now the handset has received 3C Certification.

The listing has the device with the model number ASUS_1005DB and it has also revealed that the handset will feature 65W fast charging.

The 65W fast charger was listed along with the handset with the model number A320Q-200325C, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.78 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and we can expect the device to feature up to 16GB of RAM.

It is also rumored to feature a 6,000 mAh battery, which is basically two 3,000 mAh batteries combined, the handset is expected to have a similar design to the current Asus ROG Phone smartphone. As soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals