Asus Rog Phone 3 lands in the US

The Asus Rog Phone 3 is now available to buy in the US for $999.99, the handset is available direct from Asus and also from Amazon and B&H.

As a reminder the handset comes with a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and a choice of either 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

The device comes with a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM and it features a range of cameras, on the front there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there are three cameras which include a one 64 megapixel camera, one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera.

The handset is now available in the US for $999.99 for the 12GB of RAM model, the 16GB of RAM model costs $100 more.

Source GSM Arena

