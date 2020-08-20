Asus ROG Phone 3 gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Asus ROG Phone 3 and the handset ended up being a durable device, now we have another video from JerryRigEverything.

The new video gives us a look what is inside the Asus ROG Phone 3 and also shows us how the device is constructed.

The handset comes with some impressive specifications, this includes a Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it also comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There are also three storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 6000 mAh battery, plus a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera, on the front there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

