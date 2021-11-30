ASUS PureGo checks the cleanliness of your fruit and vegetables

ASUS have launched their very first kitchen gadget in the form of the PureGo PD100 device designed to help check the cleanliness of your fruit and vegetables. The gadget has already won a prestigious reddot 2021 award and allows you to easily know whether your fruit and vegetables are truly clean and free from pollutants and chemicals.

Simply place the ASUS PureGo in water to start detection, using running water to wash away the pesticides or residues on the surfaces of fruits and vegetables. A visual representation of its results are provided via the PureGo’s ring indicator which continuously updates and detects the water quality as you wash. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the unique ASUS PureGO PD100 machine and how it can help remove pesticides and chemicals from your food.

ASUS PureGO PD100 fruit and vegetable washing process

– PureGo can be used on its own, or with the dedicated app for automatic reminders, putting you in full control of washing information via your mobile device.

– The app gives you other handy functions, including real-time washing information, wash notifications and machine calibration reminders. It can also records the safety experience for every washing session via your washing log.

– Your washing historylog can be shared with friends and families to improve food safety.

“The ASUS PureGo Fruit and Vegetable Cleanliness Detector brings laboratory-standard food safety testing equipment into your kitchen. This stylish, easy-to-use device tells you quickly whether your fruit and vegetables are clean and safe. It accurately detects any impurities in the washing water, including pesticides*1 and other pollutants, saving time, saving water, and protecting your family’s health!”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals