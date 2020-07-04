ASUS ExpertBook B9450 laptop introduced

This month ASUS has introduced a new laptop to its business range of systems in the form of the ASUS ExpertBook B9450. The new business laptop can be equipped with up to 10th Gen Core i7 processor supported by up to 16 GB of LPDDR3 memory. Other features include two 2 TB M.2 SSDs in PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and support for the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The new ASUS ExpertBook B9450 business laptop sports a unique Mgcote Slab Grey finish, and features a case machined from magnesium-lithium alloy. offering owners a lightweight yet rugged laptop which measures just 0.59-inch thin and weighs 2.2 lb. Its internal battery is capable of providing up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and the laptop also features ErgoLift hinge, built-in voice assistant support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.

“Other thoughtful design touches include the ErgoLift hinge for more comfortable typing sessions, a 180-degree hinge for easy collaboration, a quad-microphone array for videoconferencing, IR camera cover, and a light bar on the front of the laptop that activates when using built-in support for Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. The B9450’s sound system is also optimized by Harman Kardon, with optimally-positioned speakers that benefit from signal processing to make adaptive adjustments over time, improving clarity and filtering out noise. The B9450 is also certified by Intel’s Project Athena, an innovation program that establishes standards for consistent responsiveness away from wall power, a demanding baseline for battery life, the availability of comprehensive connectivity, and a drive for sleek form factors. “

“When at a desk, the B9450 makes it easy to increase productivity via support for an external monitor through the full-sized HDMI port on the laptop’s left side. Two adjacent Thunderbolt 3 ports support display connectivity as well, along with fast-charging and external storage. There’s also an Ethernet interface on the same edge, accessible through a physical micro-HDMI port using an included RJ45 dongle, that’s ideal for workplaces that require a wired connection for IT management. Over on the right side, users get one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and a 3.5 mm jack for audio.”

