ASUS Chrome Enterprise laptops unveiled

ASUS has this week announced the launch of new ASUS Chrome Enterprise laptops with the Business Capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked. Specifically designed for business with Chrome Enterprise already enabled and components packaged in a “versatile, lightweight and robust ASUS Chrome devices to provide professionals with the tools they need to be effective and productive” says ASUS. ASUS Chrome Enterprise laptop with the Business Capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked include :

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise CX9

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise Flip C436

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise Flip CX5

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise Flip CM5

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise Flip C434

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise Flip C433

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise C423

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise C523

– ASUS Chromebook Enterprise C223

– ASUS Chromebox Enterprise 4

– ASUS Fanless Chromebox Enterprise

The new range of ASUS Chrome devices feature Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen processors, turn on in only six seconds and provide users with up to 12 hours of battery life. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official ASUS website to learn more. ASUS Chromebook Enterprise devices will be available during May 2021, and zero-touch enrollment enabled models will be available May 17th, 2021 in North America.

“ASUS Chrome Enterprise devices offer business-class performance, security and durability to meet the needs of modern-day professionals—from remote workers and retailers to frontline employees and hospital staff, there is an ASUS Chrome Enterprise device for any business scenario.”

“Users can experience unparalleled versatility with the Chromebook Enterprise Flip series with its 360° ErgoLift hinge, opt for the durable Chromebook Enterprise notebook series with its traditional clamshell design, or enjoy the reliability of the Chromebox Enterprise series. ASUS Chrome Enterprise devices also come with up to three years of hardware support, ensuring businesses get the service they need for years after their initial purchase.”

Source : ASUS

