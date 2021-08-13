Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider unveiled at Monterey Car Week (Video)

Aston Martin have unveiled a new version of their Valkyrie, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider and there will be just 85 units of the car made worldwide.

The car comes with the same hybrid power train as the original Valkyrie and it produces 1,155 PS which is about 1,139 horsepower.

Valkyrie Spider features a bespoke, removable lightweight roof comprising of a carbon fibre central panel, latching onto the tub at the rear and to the windscreen surround at the front, along with a pair of polycarbonate roof windows, hinged on either side. On opening the doors, the roof can simply be lifted off and stowed away. Modifications to the carbon fibre tub have been made to support the removable roof panels and the luxury open-top layout, as well as new doors. The now front-hinged dihedral doors, which are unique to Valkyrie Spider, have been redesigned to tilt forwards.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers said: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the product of incredible innovation and technology, but above all it has always been about emotion. With the Valkyrie Spider we are taking that passion and emotion to the next level. The driving experience promises to be truly sensational. The sound of that 6.5-litre V12 engine revving to over 11,000rpm with the roof removed is something I cannot wait to hear.”

The video below from Shmee150 gives us a look at the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, you can find out more details about the car over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

