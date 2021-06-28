Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro 1,000 HP hypercar unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled a new hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, the car comes with a massive 1,000 horsepower. The new hypercar is designed to be a track only version of the road car.

The new Valkyrie AMR Pro is apparently capable of lapping the 24H Le Mans circuit in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds and it comes with a range of updates over the road car.

This includes a new longer wheelbase and a wide track chassis and a new unique aerodynamic package, the car is powered by a V12 that produces 1,000 horsepower. The car is powered by a modified Cosworth 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that can rev to 11,000 RPM.

The car is lighter than the road version as Aston Martin removed the battery electric hybrid system from the track model, that is present in the road car.

The new Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will be available in quarter four of 2021, you can find out more details about the car over at Aston Martin at the link below. As yet there are no details on price, only 40 units of the car will be made.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers said: “The entire Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has been an extraordinary adventure in engineering. As an expression of the passion and expertise that can be found within Aston Martin and its closest technical partners, Valkyrie AMR Pro is a project beyond compare, a true ‘no rules’ track-only version. The Valkyrie AMR Pro is testament to Aston Martin’s commitment to pure performance and this performance DNA will be evident in our future product portfolio. Nothing else looks like it, nothing else sounds like it, and I am absolutely certain nothing else will drive like it!”

Source Aston Martin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals