Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition: A Super SUV Inspired by Formula 1

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition is a remarkable vehicle that seamlessly combines the thrilling world of Formula 1® with the opulence and performance of the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV. This special edition pays homage to Aston Martin’s success in Formula 1® by incorporating unique color and trim features that enhance its dynamic and racing-inspired appearance. The AMR24 Edition is named after the AMR24 F1® car, which has been making waves on the racing circuit.

Exclusive Features and Design Elements

What sets the AMR24 Edition apart from other luxury SUVs is its exclusive exterior and interior features. Buyers have the option to choose from three stunning paint colors: Podium Green, Onyx Black, or Neutron White. These colors are complemented by either Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime brake calipers, adding a bold and sporty touch to the vehicle’s overall look. The 23″ Fortis wheels are available in satin or gloss black, further emphasizing the SUV’s powerful presence on the road. As a nod to its Formula 1® heritage, the AMR24 Edition also includes an exclusive AMR24 engine plaque, making it a true collector’s item.

The interior of the AMR24 Edition is equally impressive, with the Inspire Sport trim available in two distinct colorways. Buyers can opt for extended carbon fiber, dark chrome jewelry, or titanium mesh to customize the cabin to their liking. These premium materials not only add to the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal but also contribute to its overall performance and durability.

Pricing and Availability for Exclusive Ownership

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition is now available for order, with pricing reflecting its ultra-luxury status and exclusive features. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local Aston Martin dealership for detailed pricing information and availability. Given the vehicle’s unique design and limited production run, it is expected to be highly sought after by automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. Owning an AMR24 Edition is not just about possessing a high-performance SUV; it’s about being part of an exclusive group of individuals who appreciate the finest in luxury and Formula 1®-inspired engineering.

Unrivaled Performance Specifications

Under the hood, the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition is powered by a formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which delivers an astounding 707PS of power and 900Nm of torque. This immense power is channeled through a 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic gearbox, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in just 3.1 seconds. With a top speed of 193mph, the AMR24 Edition is not only fast but also incredibly agile, thanks to its advanced suspension and braking systems.

Exploring Aston Martin’s Formula 1 Involvement and Technological Advancements

For those intrigued by the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition, delving into the brand’s involvement in Formula 1® can provide a deeper appreciation for the vehicle’s racing-inspired design and performance. Aston Martin’s participation in the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition has led to significant technological advancements, which have trickled down into their road-going vehicles, including the AMR24 Edition.

Another area of interest is the state-of-the-art infotainment system found in the AMR24 Edition. Aston Martin has partnered with industry leaders to develop a innovative system that offers seamless connectivity, intuitive controls, and a premium audio experience. The Bowers & Wilkins sound system, for example, delivers exceptional sound quality, making every journey a truly immersive experience.

Finally, the engineering marvels behind Aston Martin’s high-performance engines are a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the AMR24 Edition is a prime example of how Aston Martin pushes the boundaries of what is possible in terms of power, efficiency, and reliability. By exploring these areas of interest, one can gain a deeper understanding of what makes the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition a true leader in both luxury and performance.

Source Aston Martin



