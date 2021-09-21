Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition unveiled

The Little Car Company is launching a special edition version of their DB5 Junior to celebrate the release of the latest Bond movie, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition.

There will be just 125 units of the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition made and they will be electric powered and are designed for children. The car is a 66% scale of the original car.

The No Time To Die edition will pay homage to the rich shared history of the brands, with Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments, individually numbered chassis plates and completed with Aston Martin badging. In true Bond style, this special edition boasts even greater power and range over the standard DB5 Vantage Junior, giving it a higher level of performance.

After extensive development and months of collaboration between the three companies, the car is a truly authentic homage to both the Aston Martin and 007 brands. The original Aston Martin DB5 was 3D-scanned for reference, allowing a completely accurate reproduction. Whilst some elements of the car have been replicated, such as the Smiths instruments on the dashboard, some elements have been reimagined for the modern era. The fuel gauge has been converted into a battery meter, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature.

Source The Little car Company

