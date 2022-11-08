Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro track superbike unveiled

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have unveiled a new track-only superbike, the Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro track superbike.

The new Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro track superbike comes with a 25 percent power increase to 225 HP over the previous model.

Offered in a single Pro specification, the successor to the sold-out AMB 001 was inspired by Aston Martin’s no rules track hypercar Valkyrie AMR Pro. Like its inspiration, AMB 001 Pro takes track performance to the extreme, offering a 25% power increase on its predecessor, with its 225 HP producing a power to weight ratio of 1.28 hp/kg, similar to that of a Formula One® car.

Thierry Henriette, Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior, said “We are excited to reveal the AMB 001 Pro at EICMA today. The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one that we know will excite our customers. We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin, said “It’s a beautifully simple formula. Form plus technology equals performance. When you push something to the very edge of capacity, and do it seamlessly, the resulting experience can have you breathless. There is no separation between the advanced materials, design and technical capabilities of the bike. We’ve achieved this fluidity again with Brough Superior for those who desire a track superbike like none other. The rider is part of this moving sculpture and will literally feel as though they are part of the track when laying atop the AMB 001 Pro”.

The new Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro track superbike will be limited to just 88 models, you can find out more details over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin



