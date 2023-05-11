Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix documentary

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming three-part Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary that will premiere on the streaming service June 7, 2023. The former governor of California provides audiences with context and insight into three key chapters of his life: Arnold as an athlete, Arnold as an actor and Arnold as an American.

From a young age, Schwarzenegger was interested in physical fitness and bodybuilding, a passion that would play a significant role in his life. At the age of 20, he won the Mr. Universe title, becoming the youngest person to achieve this feat. He subsequently moved to the United States in 1968, where he continued his bodybuilding career and won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title seven times.

Schwarzenegger catapulted to international stardom with the release of the 1982 film “Conan the Barbarian,” followed by his iconic role as the titular character in the “Terminator” series beginning in 1984. His charisma and unique on-screen presence made him one of Hollywood’s most popular and recognizable action stars. In 2003, demonstrating his versatility, Schwarzenegger ventured into politics and was elected as the 38th Governor of California, a position he held until 2011.

“Never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

“If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied,” Schwarzenegger says in his instantly recognizable baritone. It’s one of a number of motivating mega-statements Schwarzenegger makes throughout the series, describing a belief system that he actually lives by. After all, the man has reinvented himself countless times as a professional bodybuilder, actor, filmmaker, businessman and politician, an inspiring résumé for a kid from a small town in Austria. “

“The three-part series is directed by Lesley Chilcott (An Inconvenient Truth) and executive produced by Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones) and follows the May 25 release of FUBAR, Schwarzenegger’s new high-octane action series where he plays a CIA operative on the verge of retirement until (of course) he’s asked to do one last job. “

Source : Netflix





