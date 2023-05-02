HooKee portable home gym offers 100 lbs of resistance

If you are looking to get in shape but do not have room for a full gym or would prefer to save your hard earned cash from an expensive monthly subscription. You might be interested in the Hookee home fitness device capable of providing 100 lbs of resistance. The portable home gym comes complete with its own companion application and offers over 100 different exercises that can be used to customise your training programs to targets specific muscle groups or areas of your body.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $369 or £296 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the quoted retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Halytus Hookee is a versatile fitness tool that provides 100 lbs of adjustable resistance. Additionally, we offer the Halytus App, which includes over 100+ full-body workouts and a custom training program tailored to your specific fitness goals. Halytus is a revolutionary fitness equipment that enables you to do a variety of full-body exercises using water pressure. With Halytus, you can replace multiple pieces of fitness equipment, including dumbbells, squat racks, Smith machines, rowing machines, and many more, making it ideal to set up your home gym.”

HooKee home gym

“Hookee and Halytus App can help you achieve your fitness goals in the comfort of your home, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast. Hookee’s unique design allows you to perform a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups, while the App provides a comprehensive library of workouts and customizable training programs that cater to your individual needs.”

If the Hookee campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Hookee portable home gym project glimpse the promotional video below.

“So if you’re looking to get in shape and stay healthy, consider Hookee as your go-to fitness tool. With their superior quality and effectiveness, they’re sure to help you achieve your fitness goals and take your at-home workouts to the next level. So why wait? Try them out today and experience the difference for yourself!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable home gym, jump over to the official Hookee crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





