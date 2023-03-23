Flyweight home gym replaces cardio machines

Flyweight is a unique fitness system which has been designed to remove the need to use cardio machines providing a versatile home gym capable of offering two-way resistance, full body workouts and exercise sets that its creators say are in a “league of their own“. The versatile fitness system can quickly be transformed into eight different configurations depending on your workout and is now available to purchase by a Kickstarter. With still 13 days remaining on its campaign the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 500 backers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $189 or £154 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Flyweight pieces lock, unlock and rotate to give you full acceleration without the limitations of dumbbells, kettlebells, the medicine ball, and battle ropes. The configurable weight distribution of Flyweight and edge-to-edge grip allows you to accelerate out and away from your midline, actively brake, and then accelerate back on every rep instead of passively riding back the weight like on a kettlebell swing.”

“Flyweight allows for two-way acceleration in a sustained explosive rhythm that spikes the heart rate, replacing the need for bulky and expensive cardio machines — and outperforming them. Flyweight is a hybrid of cardio and resistance training for major league conditioning. With Flyweight, the increase in Force comes from Acceleration. Industry standard fitness equipment has led us to think that the only way to increase resistance is by increasing weight. But an increase in weight results in a decrease in acceleration. And Force = Mass x Acceleration. Flyweight produces maximum force by allowing for a full range of active acceleration, instead of an increase in mass at the cost of acceleration.”

Assuming that the Flyweight funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Flyweight home gym project review the promotional video below.

Flyweight home gym

“Active acceleration and braking on both sides of the movement is what makes Flyweight’s two-way resistance unique. With every rep, you work both sides of the moment with perfect symmetry. Acceleration prioritizes one set of muscle groups. Braking, yet another. And when you accelerate on the reverse side, you prioritize yet another.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the home gym, jump over to the official Flyweight crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





