Arm Neoverse N2 and V1 server platforms unveiled

ARM has this week introduced more news about its new Neoverse N2 and V1 server platforms first unveiled back in September 2020. New features of this week been revealed as well as new additions to the growing list of Arm partners.

Neoverse V1: A revolution in high-performance computing

“Delivering a massive 50%¹ uplift, 1.8x improvement for a range of vector workloads and 4x improvement for machine learning workloads over N1, Neoverse V1 is the first in a new performance-first computing tier for Arm. Neoverse V1 gives our silicon partners the flexibility to build compute for applications more reliant on CPU performance and bandwidth while providing SoC design flexibility.”

Neoverse N2: Market leading cloud-to-edge performance

“A few weeks ago, Arm introduced the Armv9 architecture to address global demand for ubiquitous specialized processing. The Neoverse N2 platform is paving the way for infrastructure cores and is the first based on the Armv9 architecture with improvements to security, power efficiency and performance.

Delivering 40% higher single-threaded performance compared to N1, Neoverse N2 still retains the same level of power and area efficiency as Neoverse N1. The scalability of Neoverse N2 extends from high-throughput computing, such as in hyperscale cloud where we see 1.3x improvement on NGINX over N1 and down to power and space constrained edge and 5G use-cases which deliver 1.2x faster DPDK packet processing over N1.”

Neoverse infrastructure news :

– Marvell revealed its OCTEON family of networking solutions based on Neoverse N2 will begin sampling by end of 2021, providing a 3x performance uplift over previous generation OCTEON solutions

– Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced it will join SiPearl and ETRI in licensing Neoverse V1 for its national exascale HPC project

– Oracle plans to adopt Ampere Altra CPUs for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as the price/performance leader across a wide range of workloads

– Arm-powered AWS Graviton2 continues to rapidly expand its EC2 footprint with steady growth and regional expansion

– Alibaba Cloud just tested the upcoming Alibaba Cloud ECS Arm instances, showing off impressive results on the SPECjbb benchmark and showing improved performance of the DragonWell JDK on Neoverse N1 by 50%

– Tencent is making investments in both hardware testing and on software enablement that will allow them to adopt Neoverse technology for cloud applications

Source : ARM

