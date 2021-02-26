D-MARK open source ARM development board now available from Crowd Supply

If you have been patiently waiting for the D-MARK open source ARM development board to be made available to purchase, after being previously unveiled. You will be pleased to know that the D-MARK is now available to purchase from te Crowd Supply website.

The D-MARK is a versatile, open-source development board designed to leverage the STM32F070RB ARM microcontroller’s at an “unbeatable price-to-performance ratio” say its creators. Supplied with the open-source D-MARK Script Interpreter (DMSI) firmware, allows it to be used by non-programmers by saving just a few lines of text to a microSD card.

“Unlike many development kits, D-MARK includes a curated set of inputs and outputs that were carefully chosen to facilitate real-life applications and to prevent you from having to re-invest in hardware. Whether you’re a professional programmer or an electronics enthusiast, D-MARK might very well be the fastest and most economical way for you to begin exploring the world of ARM microcontrollers.”

The D-MARK open source ARM development board is now available to purchase from Crowd Supply from $89 with shipping expected to take place during July 2021. Shipping throughout the United States costs $8 and worldwide shipping is available at $12. For full specifications jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Features of the D-MARK include:

– Sensor and controller functionality in a single board

– Inputs and outputs sufficient for typical controller-related applications

– Field-ready hardware that can handle real-world applications

– No IDE and no need to program or compile code

– Gets you up and running with ARM in minutes rather than hours or days

– Bridges the gap between education and implementation

– Open hardware driven by open-source software

– Reduces both hardware and software development time

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals