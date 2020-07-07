Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera up for pre-order in the UK

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera was announced at CES back in January and now the device is launching in the UK.

The new Arlo Pro 3 is now available to pre-order in the UK for £259.99, it is being sold through Amazon and other retailers in the UK.

“Arlo’s industry-leading technology is now packed into a wire free, sleek form factor allowing for seamless camera and floodlight integration,” said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. “With this highly functional, yet minimalist design, users are able to reap the benefits of increased illumination, best-in-class camera performance and computer vision technology resulting in even more peace of mind – all without compromising their home exterior aesthetic.”

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera implements a variety of features to clearly identify and alert who or what is outside a user’s home. These ensure maximum image and audio quality even in instances where users might typically experience a washout effect from brightness or distracting background noise.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo

