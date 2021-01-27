Are there any speed improvements in the iOS 14.4 software update (Video)

Apple released their iOS 14.4 software update yesterday, we have already seen a video of what is new in the OS and now we have a speed test video.

The video from iAppleBytes runs iOS 14.4 side by side with iOS 14.3 on a range of iPhones, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 07:16, iPhone 7 at 13:53, iPhone 8 at 20:06, iPhone XR at 26:41 and iPhone 11 at 32:23.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 14.4 software update over the previous version of iOS. This includes the boot times of the device and also the range of apps.

The new iOS 14.4 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals