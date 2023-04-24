Arduino IDE 2.1 update now available

Arduino enthusiasts will be pleased to know that a new update has been made available for the Arduino IDE in the form of update 2.1. Bringing plenty of fixes, tweaks and enhancements the latest Arduino IDE update features two main areas of interest including a full redesign of the Library Manager panel, which is now more usable and clear, along with an improved search engine.
The new Arduino IDE is now available to download. “The development of the Arduino IDE is made possible thanks to a passionate open source community, and to everyone supporting us with donations, purchases of original Arduino hardware, or Arduino Cloud subscriptions.”
Added
- Allow leading underscore in sketch filenames
- Open library examples from Library Manager
- Pull and Push icons on editor toolbar when Cloud sketch is open
- Use icons to indicate pulled state of Cloud sketches in sketchbook list
- Show “[Cloud]” indicator in title of windows with Cloud sketch open
- Support pushing local sketches to Arduino Cloud
Arduino IDE Changes
- Base Boards/Library Manager button text on library installation state
- Make Boards/Library Manager uninstall interface easier to find
- Default Boards/Library Manager version menu selection to latest
- Improve performance of Library Manager search
- Refocus Serial Monitor after verify/upload
- Indicate theme type in Preferences menu
- Update Arduino CLI dependency to 0.32.2
For the complete change log jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.
