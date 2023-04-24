Arduino IDE 2.1 update now available

Arduino enthusiasts will be pleased to know that a new update has been made available for the Arduino IDE in the form of update 2.1. Bringing plenty of fixes, tweaks and enhancements the latest Arduino IDE update features two main areas of interest including a full redesign of the Library Manager panel, which is now more usable and clear, along with an improved search engine.

The new Arduino IDE is now available to download. “The development of the Arduino IDE is made possible thanks to a passionate open source community, and to everyone supporting us with donations, purchases of original Arduino hardware, or Arduino Cloud subscriptions.”

Added

Allow leading underscore in sketch filenames

Open library examples from Library Manager

Pull and Push icons on editor toolbar when Cloud sketch is open

Use icons to indicate pulled state of Cloud sketches in sketchbook list

Show “ [Cloud] ” indicator in title of windows with Cloud sketch open

” indicator in title of windows with Cloud sketch open Support pushing local sketches to Arduino Cloud

Arduino IDE Changes

Base Boards/Library Manager button text on library installation state

Make Boards/Library Manager uninstall interface easier to find

Default Boards/Library Manager version menu selection to latest

Improve performance of Library Manager search

Refocus Serial Monitor after verify/upload

Indicate theme type in Preferences menu

Update Arduino CLI dependency to 0.32.2

For the complete change log jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.

Source : AB





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals