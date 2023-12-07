Learn about latest Arduino Cloud updates and Internet of Things at the Arduino Cloud Café

If you would like to learn more about the latest Arduino Cloud updates and Internet of Things (IoT) you will be pleased to know that on December 12, 2023 at the Arduino Cloud Café. The Arduino Cloud Café session will feature Sachin Soni, the founder of Techiesms, as a guest speaker. Sachin shared his experience with the Cloud and his home automation project, providing real-life insights into the platform’s capabilities. His experiences underscored the platform’s commitment to open-source, accessibility, and community-driven innovation.

Arduino Cloud has always been a favorite among IoT and DIY enthusiasts, offering an all-in-one solution for developing and controlling various creations, such as home energy systems, smart heating, and even vineyard pest control. The platform was designed to democratize access to IoT, making it simple and accessible for everyone, much like how Arduino has done with hardware and DIY.

The webinar will also include live Q&A session, providing an opportunity for participants to engage directly with the experts and gain first-hand knowledge about the Arduino Cloud advancements.

One of the most exciting updates that will be discussed at the Arduino Café is the new user interface (UI) of Arduino Cloud. The UI has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the users, aiming to enhance their interaction with the Arduino Cloud. The new UI features a sleek navigation bar, allowing users to seamlessly jump between their devices, sketches, and dashboards. The design has also been revamped to be more visually appealing and clutter-free, ensuring a distraction-free development environment.

New Arduino Cloud user interface and more

The new sketchbook feature is another notable update, transforming sketches into a digital, secure sketchbook. This feature ensures that users always stay on top of their projects, whether they’re working on standalone sketches or IoT projects.

Quick access to templates is another user-friendly feature introduced in the latest Arduino Cloud update. Users can now easily find and select pre-built templates from the new navigation bar for various IoT projects, such as thermostat control, ventilation, smart garden, and many more.

The Shared Spaces home dashboard is a new addition, allowing users to monitor the usage of the Cloud instantly. Also, the white labeling feature has been introduced, enabling users to add a custom logo to their dashboard and even customize the Arduino logo on the top left, making the platform truly their own.

In line with their core values of open-source, accessibility, and community-driven innovation, Arduino Cloud continues to evolve and transform, driven by user contributions and feedback. The latest updates, with all the discussed in the Arduino Café, and our testament to this continuous evolution, making the platform more intuitive, powerful, and user-friendly than ever before. It’s clear that Arduino Cloud is better, with you!

Join Arduino on December 12th for an interactive session where they discuss the latest Arduino Cloud release, sip on some IoT insights, and answer your burning questions.

