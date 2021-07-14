Rokid Air 4k AR glasses with voice control from $339

The Rokid Air 4k AR glasses are equipped with a noise cancelling microphone and voice recognition technology and can be easily connected to your Android phone, Apple MacBook laptop or Windows desktop PC allowing you to enjoy a large immersive screen. Using voice gestures you can easily ask the Rokid Air to play videos, open applications or adjust settings such as brightness and volume to suit your needs and the AR glasses can be worn with your prescription lenses.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $339 or £458 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Rokid Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Rokid Air 4k AR glasses project checkout the promotional video below.

“Rokid Air AR glasses are powerful, intuitive and lightweight enough for daily use. Simply put them on to experience a huge 120” virtual screen that provides an unprecedented, immersive, multimedia experience for apps, games, and movies. With voice control and advanced features, you can see more and do it all hands-free with Rokid Air.”

“Rokid Air is the most affordable AR Glasses created for everyone. With wide applications for business, study, and entertainment, you can see movies bigger than ever before, play games, or follow along with maps while hiking. Unlike VR sets, Rokid Air has a new and powerful way for you to interact with its virtual screen. You don’t have to buy extra controllers to move the pointer. Your phone becomes a versatile touchpad after connecting with Rokid Air.”

Source : Kickstarter

