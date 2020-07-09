Apple’s new ARM based Apple Silicon Macs to support Thunderbolt

Apple announced recently that it would be switching its Intel based Macs over to ARM based Macs with its own new Apple Silicon processors. This will be done over the next two years and the first of these new Macs, an iMac is expected later this year.

The Verge have been speaking to Apple about Thunderbolt, which was developed between Apple and Intel, Apple have confirmed that they will continue to support it. You can see a statement they gave to The Verge below.

“Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple silicon,” – Apple

This is good news that Apple will continue to support Thunderbolt with its new range of Macs which will use its new Apple Silicon processors.

Intel recently announced a new Thunderbolt 4 standard which is going to be based on USB4 specifications, Apple is expected to support this with its new Macs.

Source The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals