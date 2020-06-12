Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboard could be headed to other iPads

Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboard comes with a built in trackpad and it is currently available for the 11 inch iPad Pro and also the 12.9 inch model.

Now it would appear that Apple may also be planning to launch a version of this keyboard for other iPad Models.

The news comes from L0vetodream on Twitter who has been accurate in the past about new Apple devices.

in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the iPad Pro — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad pro is expensive, the 11 inch model costs $299 and the 12.9 inch model $349. If Apple intends to launch one of these for its more afforadable iPad range, then we suspect they may have to use some more affordable pricing.

As yet there are no details on when Apple may launch some new Magic Keyboards for its other iPads, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source L0vetodream, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals