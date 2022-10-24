Apple’s iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and more are coming today

Apple will release a range of software updates later today, this will include iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.1 for the iPad, watchOS 9.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 13 Ventura for the Mac.

The macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 software updates will be the first significant updates Apple has released for the iPad and the Mac this year. Apple previously released iOS 16 for the iPhone and watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch.

The iOS 16.1 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include the new Live Activities feature, which will display information from some of your apps on the Lock screen in real time. Things like the status of your Uber and live sports scores and more.

Some features of this Live Activities are specific to the iPhone 14 models; these live sports scores and more will be integrated into the Dynamic Island on these handsets. You will also be able to delete the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone completely with this update.

The iPadOS 16.1 software update will include a new Stage Manage feature which is one of the new multitasking features coming to the iPad. You will be able to do multiple tasks at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps and more.

Appl of these updates will be released later today, as soon as we get some more information on the updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals