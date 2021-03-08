Apple’s iMac Pro is being discontinued

We have been hearing rumors about some new iMacs for some time, now there is more evidence that they will launch soon as the current iMac Pro will be discontinued.

Apple started to show the iMac Pro being available on its website with a ‘while supplies last’ message last week, they have now confirmed to Mac Rumors that the device will no longer be available when the current stock is sold out.

The company is expected to release a range of new iMacs this year which will run on their new Apple Silicon processors. We are also expecting a new design with much slimmer bezels than the current device.

It is not clear as yet on whether Apple will release another ‘Pro’ range of their iMacs or whether we will just see the standard models this year.

Apple also has a range of other new devices on the way which includes the Apple AirTags, some new iPads and more.

Source MacRumors

