Apple working with BMW on new Apple CarKey feature

A new Apple CarKey feature was recently discovered in the code for iOS 13.4 although it is not clear as yet on when this feature will be enabled, it will probably not be live when the software lands later today.

The new Carkey feature will apparently allow you to lock and unlock your car with your iPhone and also to start your car, this feature will work with NFC enabled vehicles.

According to a recent report Apple are working on their new CarKey feature with BMW this was apparently discovered in the code for iOS 14.

The new feature is expected to also be available with other car manufactures who use NFC in their vehicles, like Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and many more. A lot of companies already have their own apps where you can lock and unlock your car with your iPhone.

Apple’s new CarKey feature will apparently let you share your digital car key with other people using their messages app. It is not clear as yet on exactly when Apple will introduce this new feature, it may not be released until iOS 14 lands with the iPhone 12 or it may launch sooner.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

