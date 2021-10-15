Apple Watch Series 7 lands on Vodafone

The Apple Watch Series 7 has launched today and the device is now available with Vodafone in the UK on their range of contracts.

The handset is available from £13 a month with a £9 up front payment and Vodafone are offering the device interest free over 12 to 36 months.

Customers can purchase their new Apple Watch with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile and smartwatch offering that makes the latest Apple devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their device plan – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR.

Those who want an iPhone and an Apple Watch can save even more. Vodafone EVO is the perfect destination for watch lovers, giving customers the flexibility to get the watch they want at the price they choose, with an additional built-in saving of £3.50 a month (50% off) on ‘OneNumber’ smartwatch connectivity – available on selected Pay Monthly Xtra plans. This means customers can leave their phone at home and still stay connected from their wrist.

You can find out more information about the new Apple Watch Series 7 over at Vodafone at the link below, the new Apple Watch is also available to buy from Apple today as well.

Source Vodafone

