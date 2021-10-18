Apple Watch Series 7 gets unboxed (Video)

The Apple Watch Series 7 went on sale last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new video from Zollotech.

The unboxing video of the Apple Watch Series 7 gives us a look at Apple’s latest smartwatch and its range of features and more. The device is a minor upgrade over the Series 6, lets find out more details about it.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes 41mm and 45mm and there are three finishes, aluminum, stainless steel and titanium.

The device has has some small upgrades over the previous model, this includes a new slightly larger display, the 45mm model comes with a 1.9 inch display that has a resolution of 484 x 396 pixels. The updated Apple Watch features the same S7 processor that is used in the Apple Watch Series 6.

Pricing for the latest Apple Watch starts at $399 for the 41mm model and $449 for the $429 for the 45mm model. The stainless steel models start at $699 and the Titanium models start at $799.

As we can see from the video the new Apple Watch is very similar to the model it replaces, the only main difference is a slightly larger display. All models of Apple’s latest Apple Watch are now available to buy from Apple and third party retailers.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

