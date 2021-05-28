Apple Watch Series 3 now needs a restore when updating

Apple recently released watchOS 7.5 for the Apple Watch and iOS 14,6 for the iPhone, if you have an Apple Watch Series 3, you will have to restore your device when you are doing an update.

This is due to storage issues on the device, the watch comes with 8GB of included storage, this means that the amount of storage space for updates is limited.

So now in order to get around these storage issues, Apple has made some changes to the way you have to install an update,.

You will now have to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone, install the update and then re-pair the device. You can see the notification below that is now shown when performing the update.

“To install the watchOS update, unpair your Apple Watch and pair it again in the Apple Watch app on your ‌iPhone‌,”

Apple previously recommended that it was done this way on an update, although it has now changed that this is a step that has to be used in order to update your device to the latest software.

Source MacRumors

