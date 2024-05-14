Apple Watch gets watchOS 10.5 Update (Video)

If you’re an Apple Watch enthusiast, you’ll be pleased to know that watchOS 10.5 has arrived, bringing an array of exciting new features and updates. In this article, we’ll dive into the key aspects of this update, offering a comprehensive overview of what you can expect. The video below from Half Man Half Tech walks us through all of the new features in this release.

New Watch Face and Wallpapers

One of the standout features of watchOS 10.5 is the introduction of the Pride Radiance watch face. This vibrant new design includes dynamic motion and 3D tracking effects, making it a visually engaging option for users. You’ll also have the ability to customize this watch face with five different color settings, allowing for a personalized touch. Additionally, matching wallpapers for your iPhone and iPad are available, ensuring a cohesive aesthetic across your devices.

Update Size and Compatibility

For those updating to watchOS 10.5 for the first time, the update file size ranges between 500 to 800 MB. It’s essential to ensure that your iPhone is also updated to the latest iOS version to guarantee compatibility and full functionality of the new features. This synchronization between devices ensures a seamless user experience.

New Watch Band and Pricing

In conjunction with the Pride theme, a new watch band has been released, priced at $99. This band will be available from May 22nd in the US and Canada, and from May 23rd in other regions. If you are looking to add a fresh and vibrant accessory to your Apple Watch collection, this new band might just be the perfect addition.

Battery Life and Performance

One of the critical improvements in watchOS 10.5 is the enhancement of battery life and overall device performance. Users have reported stable health capacity, and the update does not negatively impact the battery over time. If you were concerned about the longevity of your device post-update, you can rest easy knowing that Apple has prioritized maintaining battery health.

Health Features and Functionality

While watchOS 10.5 does not introduce new health features, it ensures that existing functionalities like the ECG and blood oxygen measurement continue to perform well. This stability is crucial for users who rely on their Apple Watch for health monitoring.

Fixes and Enhancements

This update also addresses several previous issues. Notably, it fixes the app crash caused by stock kit problems and resolves initial connectivity issues between the Apple Watch and iPhone that some users experienced right after updates. These fixes enhance the overall reliability and user experience.

Future Updates

Looking ahead, the video mentions the upcoming watchOS 10.6, which is expected to focus on stability and security enhancements. Additionally, watchOS 11 is on the horizon and will be discussed in future updates, particularly around the time of WWDC 2024. This forward-looking approach ensures that users can anticipate continual improvements and new features.

Overall, watchOS 10.5 offers a blend of aesthetic updates, performance enhancements, and fixes that together elevate the Apple Watch experience. Whether you’re excited about the new Pride Radiance watch face or relieved by the battery life improvements, this update has something for every Apple Watch user. Stay tuned for more updates as Apple continues to innovate and refine its smartwatch offerings.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals