Apple Watch gets new activity challenge for Heart Month

Apple has announced that it is launching some new activity challenges for the Apple Watch for Heart Month.

The company is adding some new custom compilations to Apple Fitness+, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books to celebrate heart month.

“We’re strong believers at Apple that if you can empower people with information about their health, you can change the trajectory of their well-being,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Keeping your heart healthy requires a holistic approach — something we’ve focused on since the first generation of Apple Watch with the inclusion of activity and workout apps, in addition to heart rate. Today, people of all ages can use our products and services to learn more about staying healthy, work toward their personal goals, and have a lot of fun along the way.”

To help Apple Watch users stay motivated, Apple is offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge to help people of all fitness levels put their health first by completing 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award. Also starting February 14, to help users earn the award and stay active, Fitness+ will feature a special section of 30-minute energizing workouts that will motivate users to get their weekly minutes of exercise.

You can find out more details about the new challenges and features coming to the Apple Watch over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

