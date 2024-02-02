Apple Vision Pro has 600 apps at launch

The new Apple Vision Pro has gone on sale today and Apple has revealed that their new mixed reality headset already has 600 apps at launch. This includes streaming apps like Disney+, Warner Bros Max, and the Apple TV+ app.

There is also a range of games including Apple Arcade Gamnes for the Vision Pro, some of these include NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, TMNT Splintered Fate, and more.

“Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we’re inspired by the range of spatial experiences they’ve created for this exciting new platform,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible. These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more. Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can’t wait to see what they create next.”

You can find out more information about the new Apple Vision pro mixed reality device over at Apple’s website at the link below, it is now available in the USA for $3,500.

Source Apple



