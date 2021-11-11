Apple unveils Business Essentials for SMB’s

Apple has announced a new feature for small and medium businesses with up to 50 employees, Business Essentials.

The new Business Essentials will start at $2.99 a month per user and it will include device management, 24/7 Apple Support, and iCloud Storage.

They have also announced an App that will let employees install apps for work and request support.

“Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we’re proud that Apple products play a role in helping these companies grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from setup, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business.”

Within Apple Business Essentials, Collections enable IT personnel to configure settings and apps for individual users, groups, or devices. When employees sign in to their corporate or personally owned device with their work credentials, Collections automatically push settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords. In addition, Collections will install the new Apple Business Essentials app on each employee’s home screen, where they can download corporate apps assigned to them, such as Cisco Webex or Microsoft Word.

You can find out more information about the new Business Essential feature over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals