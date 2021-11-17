Apple TV to get more sports with new SportsKit framework

It looks like Apple could be interesting in bringing more sports to the Apple TV as a new SportsKit framework for the device has been recently discovered.

9 to 5 Mac have discovered references to the SportsKit framework for tvOS apps and also for iOS apps, this was first discovered back in October when the first beta of Apple’s iOS 15.2 was released Apple has also released a new iOS 15.2 beta 3 software this week.

The new SportsKit feature was found in the internal files of iOS 15.2, as yet there are not many details about the framework.

A SportsKit home screen widget has been discovered and this apparently will be able to receive real-time updates on sports matches. This is something that Siri can do at the moment, it is possible Apple is looking to expand this feature to the Apple TV and the iPhone.

Apple is also rumored to be bringing more sports content to its Apple TV+ subscription platform, the company has apparently been working on this for some time. It is possible that we could find out more details about this over the next few months.

Amazon has been investing in sports with their Prime Video offering and Apple could be looking to do something similar on their subscription platform.

