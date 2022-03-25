Roar starring Nicole Kidman premiers on Apple TV+ April 15th 2022

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming Roar TV series starring Nicole Kidman. The first season consists of eight episodes and will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month on April 15, 2022.

“Eight stories, one roar. A collection of genre-bending stories told through eight women’s eyes. Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern and led by a star-studded cast of female talent in front of and behind the camera, Roar explores female experiences that many women have but rarely talk about. Through these 8 stories, each episode uses magical realism and delivers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.”

The Apple TV original stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

Source : Apple

