Apple TV gets MLS Season Pass for $12.99 a month

Apple has launched its new MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, and you can subscribe for $14.99 a month in the USA and for £14.99 a month in the UK.

Apple TV+ subscribers get a slightly lower price of £12.99 per month in the UK and $12.99 in the USA, you can also purchase an annual subscription for $99 or $79 for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Starting today, fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service now available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions. To get ready for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, fans can enjoy a wide variety of free on-demand content that celebrates the action, excitement, and distinct culture of MLS, including content from MLS clubs, 2023 player profiles, the best league and club highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, and documentary-style vignettes.

Once the season kicks off on February 25, MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts — a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

You can find out more information about the new MLS Season Pass over at Apple at the link below, it is available now. The new 2023 season of Major League Soccer starts on the 25th of February.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals